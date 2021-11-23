Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGGZF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

AGGZF stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

