Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AFN opened at C$32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.85 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.31. The firm has a market cap of C$618.75 million and a P/E ratio of 53.37.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.3399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

