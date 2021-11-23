Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Padraig Mcdonnell Sells 1,500 Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A traded down $8.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.27. 130,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,787. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.56 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.17.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

