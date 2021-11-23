Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $175.00 at SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective raised by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

A stock opened at $162.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.17. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.56 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $242,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 507,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,275,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,268,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

