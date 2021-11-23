Agora (NASDAQ:API) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.42

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on API shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.53 and a beta of -0.17.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agora by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after buying an additional 1,444,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agora by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after buying an additional 1,860,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agora by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 558,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agora by 1,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after buying an additional 1,655,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Agora by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,686,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,912,000 after buying an additional 808,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

