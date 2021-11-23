Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

AIRS stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Airsculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

