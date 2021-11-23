Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AIRS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Airsculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

