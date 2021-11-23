Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIRS. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Airsculpt Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Airsculpt Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $18.04.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.