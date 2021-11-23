Albert D Mason Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.88. 536,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,143,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $135.21 and a 12-month high of $280.61. The firm has a market cap of $363.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.15.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

