Alchemix Hits Market Cap of $311.76 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Alchemix has a total market cap of $311.76 million and $7.12 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for $373.44 or 0.00647027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alchemix has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00237876 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00087964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,096,953 coins and its circulating supply is 834,835 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

