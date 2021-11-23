Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Achieves $296.71 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $296.71 million and approximately $55.97 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.30 or 0.00368982 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.14 or 0.00192333 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00100044 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004102 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

