Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Down 10.5%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s stock price dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 34,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 444,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

ALHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,894,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,001 shares of company stock worth $5,173,082 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $66,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

