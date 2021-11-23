ALL BEST ICO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $489,074.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 24,139.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 12,330.7% against the US dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $489,074.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00238275 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00087722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,303,767 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

