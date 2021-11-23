Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Alleghany worth $30,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Y opened at $698.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $655.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $672.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $563.47 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

