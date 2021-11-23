Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells $76,586.50 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $76,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. 765,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,173. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 97.25. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

