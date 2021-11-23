Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue Sells 2,311 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $527,948.06.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10.

On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $1,670,117.94.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $506,019.97.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 765,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,173. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 97.25. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 77,941 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

