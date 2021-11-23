Alliance Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $885,405.93 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $885,405.93 and approximately $26,205.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00073035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00089336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.51 or 0.07518884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,645.62 or 0.99811050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using US dollars.

