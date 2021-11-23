Alliance Global Partners Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$3.75. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

Shares of OGI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 1,187,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,106,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $613.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.18. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $56,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

