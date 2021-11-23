Allied Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,964 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

MSFT stock opened at $339.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.71. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

