Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.72

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.72 and traded as high as C$44.26. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$43.34, with a volume of 173,200 shares trading hands.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

