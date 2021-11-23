Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT Raised to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDRX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

