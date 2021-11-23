Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.78 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $105.59 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00071603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00089261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.30 or 0.07488597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,375.44 or 0.99914349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

