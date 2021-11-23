Alpha Finance Lab Hits One Day Volume of $17.95 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $411.40 million and approximately $17.95 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00057102 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003287 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009745 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001489 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars.

