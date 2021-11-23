Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,778.60 ($23.24) and last traded at GBX 1,925 ($25.15). Approximately 125,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 61,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,000 ($26.13).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £788.56 million and a P/E ratio of 39.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,058.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Alpha FX Group Company Profile (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.