Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 161.1% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $87,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,941.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,857.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,699.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

