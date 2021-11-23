Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Edge Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $37.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,888.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,848.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,662.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

