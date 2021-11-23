Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $37.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,888.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,704. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,848.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2,662.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

