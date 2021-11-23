Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,926.04 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,848.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2,662.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

