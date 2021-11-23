Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $838,682.89 and $73,678.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00089974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.60 or 0.07496136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,478.37 or 0.99813597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.