Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.27 Million

Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post $8.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.45 million and the highest is $9.18 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $28.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.76 million to $29.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.75 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

NYSE PINE opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $199.05 million, a P/E ratio of 103.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 157.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.6% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 159,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

