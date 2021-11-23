Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2242 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

ATUSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.