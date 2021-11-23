Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.97

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.97 and traded as high as C$16.44. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$16.43, with a volume of 113,655 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Laurentian downgraded Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on Altius Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$679.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.74.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

