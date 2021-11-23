Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Up to $65.04

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.04, but opened at $68.02. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $68.12, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 3.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after buying an additional 162,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth $4,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 497.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

