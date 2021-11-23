Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,579.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,405.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,400.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,006 shares of company stock worth $291,672,399. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

