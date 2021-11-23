Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,572.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,405.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,400.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,006 shares of company stock worth $291,672,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

