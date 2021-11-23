Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.
AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,572.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,405.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,400.69.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,006 shares of company stock worth $291,672,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
