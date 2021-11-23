Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $181.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $64.99 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.