Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ambev by 23.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Ambev by 14.9% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 9.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 9.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

