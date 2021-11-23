Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino Sells 19,167 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.09. 190,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.