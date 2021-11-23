American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.30% of American Campus Communities worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 122.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 20.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACC opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 406.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

