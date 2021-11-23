American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,651,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AEO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.