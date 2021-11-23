American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous dividend of $0.18.

American Equity Investment Life has increased its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. American Equity Investment Life has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NYSE:AEL opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

