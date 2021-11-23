American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Shares Up 1.4%

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.73. 189,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 640,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of American Manganese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get American Manganese alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$174.12 million and a PE ratio of -81.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.96.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.