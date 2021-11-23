American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,470. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Woodmark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Woodmark by 20.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Woodmark by 48.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

