Amerigo Resources Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

