Amerigo Resources Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.35.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
