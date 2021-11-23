Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $528,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.50 and a 200-day moving average of $228.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

