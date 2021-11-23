Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.46. 26,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,635. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.28. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

