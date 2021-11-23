Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report sales of $86.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.56 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $70.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $308.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.02 million to $309.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $409.89 million, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $422.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $59,149.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,651.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $47,190 and sold 161,201 shares worth $1,829,362. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $101,000.

FOLD opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

