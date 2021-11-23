Ampleforth Governance Token Price Hits $14.52 (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $14.52 or 0.00025186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $136.38 million and $14.85 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00090199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.96 or 0.07508733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,762.46 or 1.00214113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 9,394,824 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

