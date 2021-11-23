Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.68-$1.88 EPS.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $184.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.38. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $132.84 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.65.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,960 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

