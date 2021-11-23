Analysts Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post sales of $267.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.81 million and the highest is $268.70 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $224.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total value of $773,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,052 shares of company stock valued at $26,348,729. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $489.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $296.00 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

